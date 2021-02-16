Lanett mayor arrested on 3 charges of using office for personal gain

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama mayor has been arrested and charged with three felony counts of using his office for personal gain, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal’s office.
Lanett Mayor Jonathon Kyle McCoy turned himself in at the Chambers County Jail Tuesday morning where he was processed and bond was set at $30,000.
The attorney general’s office said McCoy, 56, was arrested after a Chambers County grand jury returned with an indictment against him last Thursday.
The indictment comes after the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause last August that McCoy was in violation of the state’s ethics laws, according to a report at that time by WTVM.
Following the probable cause finding, McCoy released a statement that, in part, said “These allegations have been made against me in an attempt to impugn my character and to embarrass the City of Lanett.”
The three indictments specifically charge the mayor with:
- Using his official position or office to allow a dependent and/or family member to access and use a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe owned by the City of Lanett without a lawful purpose,
- Using his official position or office to obtain extensions and/or waivers of City of Lanett utility charges involving an amount equal to or a portion of $43,302.32 in U.S. currency,
- Using his official position or office to obtain personal purchases made on a City of Lanett account valued at an amount equal to or a portion of $643.84 in U.S. currency and/or labor of a personal nature by City of Lanett employees, which was paid for with overtime wages.
The AG’s office said if convicted, McCoy faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years and a $30,000 fine for each of the three counts.
Alabama law would immediately remove the mayor from office if he’s convicted on a felony charge.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.