UAB Football releases 2021 Schedule
By WBRC Staff | January 27, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 3:40 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Football has released the team’s 2021 schedule and the returning Conference USA champs do not have it easy.

The schedule includes UAB’s opener at the new Protective Life Stadium. The new home for Blazer football.

The Blazers will play five home games.

2021 UAB SCHEDULE:

Sept. 1 – vs. Jacksonville State (in Montgomery)

Sept. 11 – at Georgia

Sept. 18 – at North Texas*

Sept. 25 – at Tulane

Oct. 2 – LIBERTY

Oct. 9 – FLORIDA ATLANTIC*

Oct. 16 – at Southern Miss*

Oct. 23 – RICE*

Oct. 30 – Bye

Nov. 6 – LOUISIANA TECH*

Nov. 13 – at Marshall*

Nov. 20 – at UTSA*

Nov. 27 – UTEP*

Dec. 4 – C-USA Championship

Home games in bold and CAPS | *C-USA Game

