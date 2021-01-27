UAB Football releases 2021 Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Football has released the team’s 2021 schedule and the returning Conference USA champs do not have it easy.
The schedule includes UAB’s opener at the new Protective Life Stadium. The new home for Blazer football.
The Blazers will play five home games.
2021 UAB SCHEDULE:
Sept. 1 – vs. Jacksonville State (in Montgomery)
Sept. 11 – at Georgia
Sept. 18 – at North Texas*
Sept. 25 – at Tulane
Oct. 2 – LIBERTY
Oct. 9 – FLORIDA ATLANTIC*
Oct. 16 – at Southern Miss*
Oct. 23 – RICE*
Oct. 30 – Bye
Nov. 6 – LOUISIANA TECH*
Nov. 13 – at Marshall*
Nov. 20 – at UTSA*
Nov. 27 – UTEP*
Dec. 4 – C-USA Championship
Home games in bold and CAPS | *C-USA Game
