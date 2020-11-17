Some Mountain Brook Schools employees to get extra $500

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Board of Education voted to give full-time employees a one-time payment of $500 in recognition of their hard work during the pandemic-affected 2020-2021 school year.
The Extraordinary Compensation Resolution was passed Monday.
Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow and school board members said they discussed in recent months how they might compensate employees for going above and beyond to meet the challenges presented by the coronavirus.
“The effects of the pandemic have challenged professionals in education in overwhelming ways,” BOE President Nicky Barnes said. “The Board is beyond impressed with how these challenges have been met by our amazing employees. Amidst the pains and trials that have been endured, it was nice to be able to bring a little joy. We were happy to be able to show our appreciation for all the hard work they are putting in.”
Checks will be distributed in mid-December.
“We are remarkably grateful for our employees and are glad that we are able to give them this compensation,” Barlow said. “It is well-deserved.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.