Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center hosting drive thru flu clinic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s V-A Medical Center is currently operating a drive-thru flu clinic in an effort to address veterans' in need of flu shots and also get them safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
The clinic operates Monday thru Friday from 8am to noon with extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1pm to 3pm. Administrators believe the vaccine is responsible for lowering flu cases, medical visits and deaths.
More than ever people at the VA want to prevent the flu from spreading and veterans to be in their best health.
“We want to limit the number of people who are on campus to limit the spread of COVID and this is a way to prevent that and keep our veterans safe and healthy where they just have to drive up,” explained Sharon Allen, a nurse practitioner at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.
Veterans are asked to wear a mask, have their VA ID card ready to show, wear a short sleeve shirt and also stay in their car.
