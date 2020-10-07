Center Point’s new mayor lays out first steps he plans to take

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Center Point has its second-ever mayor after Bobby Scott bested incumbent Tom Henderson in last night’s runoff election.
Scott, who won by a strong margin, and is getting used to the idea of being called “Mayor.”
Scott originally ran for mayor because Henderson planned not to seek re-election, but when he changed his mind, Scott kept his hat in the ring.
He’s still processing the election 24 hours later.
“It’s still a little bit surreal at the current moment,” the Mayor Elect said.
And he’s not the only new addition to city leadership.
“I think right off the bat we need to get the council acclimated, all new council, all first time members,” he noted.
And then he’ll focus on tackling the city’s issues, like considering a police department for the 16,000 residents of Center Point.
“A lot of our residents have been wanting a PD, some think Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is okay, so we want to do a comprehensive study.”
He also plans to improve lighting on well-traveled roads and expand recreational activities in Center Point.
He says the more diverse city council will also open up the city to new ideas to help its citizens.
