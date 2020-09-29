City of Tuscaloosa suspends online water bill payments

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa is temporarily suspending online water bill payments.
That change is the result of a cyber attack. Neither the city nor the water department were attacked.
Tyler Technologies, a vendor who supplies utility billing software for online billing for the city of Tuscaloosa, reported a ransomware attack disrupted its internal corporate network and phone system.
“In an abundance of caution, we discontinued that. We do not think under the circumstances our system has been compromised in any way. Nor does Tyler Technology. But why take that chance?” Mayor Maddox said when asked if customer information was safe.
You can still pay your water bill through the drive through, using a payment drop box or by writing a check or money order. The grace period to pay water, sewer and solid waste bills has been extended to December 31 because of COVID-19.
