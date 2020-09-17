WBRC FOX6 News receives Bicentennial Legacy Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News received a special plaque commemorating its outstanding contribution to Alabama’s recent bicentennial celebration.
Between Mar. 3, 2017, and Dec. 14, 2019, every county, more than 200 local community committees and dozens of organizations throughout the state participated in Alabama’s bicentennial commemoration. They undertook hundreds of projects and activities over the three-year celebration. From those, the Alabama Bicentennial Commission selected 21 projects to receive legacy awards and 41 to receive commendations. All made a significant and/or lasting contribution to the state’s commemoration.
“Alabama people, communities and organizations showed their creativity and resourcefulness throughout the commemoration, but nowhere more than in the programs and projects they brought to life,” notes Alabama Bicentennial Commission Executive Director Jay Lamar. “They helped ensure the bicentennial engaged all ages and interests. The bronze plaques are permanent testimonies to their contributions.”
The specially made bronze plaque names WBRC FOX6 News' “Alabama Bicentennial: The Stories of our People” and will be displayed at the television station in Birmingham.
“We are honored to be a recipient of this prestigious award from the Alabama Bicentennial Commission,” said WBRC Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston. “WBRC’s hour-long special ‘Alabama Bicentennial: The Stories of our People’ provided our station with an opportunity to commemorate Alabama’s 200th anniversary of statehood by showcasing Alabama’s rich history in all its beauty and diversity.”
Among the award recipients were exhibitions, school projects and city murals. Many initiatives were locally focused, while others involved regional or even statewide interests. Many are especially notable for their long-term relevance and impact.
The awards also represented every region of the state and ranged from small towns to major metropolitan centers. Community partners included junior colleges, county commissions and historic sites.
For more information about the Alabama Bicentennial Legacy Awards and the bicentennial commemoration, visit www.ALABAMA200.org or call 334-242-4537.
