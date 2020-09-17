WBRC FOX6 News receives Bicentennial Legacy Award

Between Mar. 3, 2017, and Dec. 14, 2019, every county, more than 200 local community committees and dozens of organizations throughout the state participated in Alabama’s bicentennial commemoration. They undertook hundreds of projects and activities over the three-year celebration. From those, the Alabama Bicentennial Commission selected 21 projects to receive legacy awards and 41 to receive commendations. All made a significant and/or lasting contribution to the state’s commemoration.