Eat in the Streets of downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham’s “Eat in the Streets” program returns August 21 with a block party in downtown.
The event allows local restaurants to expand their dining areas into the streets and offers an opportunity for Birmingham residents to celebrate the city while social distancing.
The 100 and 200 blocks of 20th Street North in Birmingham will be closed on Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22.
The block party will be from 5 to 11 p.m. on both days. The street will be blocked off Friday, starting at 3 p.m.
Participating venues include: Trattoria Zaza, The Yard and Moon Shine from the Elyton Hotel, Café Dupont, Chocolatà Artisanal Chocolatier, Paramount, and Bistro 218.
A movie showing and live music will be provided both nights.
“We would like to see 20th Street become a pedestrian mall like downtown areas in other cities,” said Tom Saab, chef and owner of Bistro 218. “This is a good start toward that goal.”
“Eat in the Streets” was introduced in Birmingham’s Avondale entertainment district for a three-day trial run in July.
Participating restaurants will also offer takeout.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.