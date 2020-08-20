Attalla police searching for missing man last seen at Walmart

ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Attalla Police are looking for a man last seen in the parking lot of the Attalla Walmart.
Police say 27-year-old Benjamin Juarez was last seen Aug. 5. His father spotted him that morning walking across the parking lot of the Attalla Walmart, where police suspect he may have gotten a ride from the driver of an 18-wheeler.
The Attalla Walmart is just across the highway from an Arby’s where he worked, and he has yet to pick up his last paycheck.
It’s also down the highway from the apartment complex where he lived with a friend.
“He didn’t have any transportation, so, he walked everywhere he went. If you’re familiar with where his apartment complex was, and where he works, you know, it’s not far to walk. So, he did that regularly,” said Attalla Police Department Chief Investigator Doug Jordan.
No one has seen or heard from Juarez in the last two weeks.
Police so far do not suspect foul play.
