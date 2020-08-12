Testing Czar: Don’t get ‘hung up on the numbers’, urges focused testing

The reagents BCL uses are not supplied by HHS, but Admiral Giroir said there are shortages. “We put the public health labs almost on a pedestal, they have their own supply chain that we supply them. This is all free of charge to the public health laboratories, they all get a supply of point-of-care tests. So, in general, if you look at a public health laboratory, they’re really not short of supplies, they might be short of a specific thing they want but they can make it up in other ways,” said Giroir. “I put a notice out several weeks that if any public health lab wants to double their output, I will guarantee the supplies to do that. I have not heard from a single public health lab that they could really expand that much.”