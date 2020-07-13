Irondale Police Chief retiring after 31 years in law enforcement

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Irondale Police Chief Ken Atkinson is retiring at the end of the month after 31 years in law enforcement.
Chief Atkinson has been with the Irondale Police Department for five years. During his tenure, he focused on the community policing practices and policies. In a release, it says the department excelled in its service to residents, businesses and churches under Atkinson.
Chief Atkinson earned his bachelor’s degree from Auburn University in criminal justice and began his law enforcement career in 1991 with the Birmingham Police Department, where he graduated at the top of his academy class. After four years, he transferred to the Homewood Police Department rising to the rank of Lieutenant prior to accepting a position in Irondale as police chief.
At differing times during his tenure at the Homewood Police Department, Atkinson commanded the Tactical Team, the Patrol Division, and the Training Division. He was also the department’s DARE officer, and he was one of the HPD’s first bicycle officers.
In 2011, Atkinson attended the FBI National Academy (244), and in 2018, he completed the Advanced Certification in Law Enforcement with the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police. Atkinson has been in law enforcement over 31 years and will begin a new chapter in his life.
