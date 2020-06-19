Tuscaloosa medical facilities seeing more young people test for Covid-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Medical facilities in Tuscaloosa are seeing a rise in people 24 years or younger getting tested for COVID-19. One medical expert said the younger population has to realize they are not invincible.
The report from DCH Regional Medical Center of more young people being tested for COVID-19 does include some testing positive, and other medical facilities in Tuscaloosa, including Whatley Health Services, are seeing a similar trend.
Dr. Reginald Motley, Chief Medical Officer for Whatley, talked about not only seeing more young people test for the coronavirus but how some are asymptotic. This can be problematic, because they don’t show your typical signs of COVID-19 like shortness of breath, cough or fever, but rather maybe were exposed to someone they know who has it.
Dr. Motley said their body is not effected by the virus the same as someone who is symptomatic, but there’s still a possibility they can spread it. This is why social distancing and wearing a mask in public is suggested to help prevent that potential spread.
“It’s a team effort. It can’t be segmented into one part of society is having to fight this alone. Asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic people, when you’re transmitting this to someone who’s very vulnerable their life could be at risk,” said Dr. Motley.
Whatley Health Services takes appointments for COVID-19 testing. Other medical facilities like Crimson Care offers cornovarius testing too and said they are also seeing an increase of young people get tested lately.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.