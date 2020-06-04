NFL player Marcell Dareus holds food giveaway at Huffman High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Huffman High School football star Marcell Dareus says he knows exactly what it’s like to not have food on the table, and with so many unemployed right now due to COVID-19, he wanted to step in and help out.
Hundreds of cars lined up at Huffman High School Thursday afternoon to pick up needed food for their families.
“With less jobs, it’s just struggles for the families here. I grew up in this area so I know how it is, I grew up the same way so it only felt right to give back," Dareus said.
The former Alabama football star partnered with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to hand out 1,700 boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables along with nonperishable food items.
“Every single family you see in this drive thru line, people are hurting, people need help and to have a hometown hero like Marcell come back, take his time, give back to families in a neighborhood he grew up in, thank him," said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.
Dareus,who has spent the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is now a free agent. When it comes to staying in shape during quarantine, he says he's had some help.
“I like to be outside and stay active. I’ve got my kids and my 18-year-old son and I’m trying to keep up with them, I guess that’s the best way to trim the fat,” he said.
As far as his next step in the NFL, Dareus is being patient. “I don’t know, the best thing I can do is stay in shape and be ready for what happens," he said.
