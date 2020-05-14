Alabama delegation reacts to new Pelosi relief bill

“This multi-trillion dollar monstrosity was dreamed up behind closed doors with zero bipartisan input,” Aderholt said. “In the last two months, Congress has passed three economic relief packages with a great deal of bipartisan support. These bills weren’t perfect, but they were necessary to combat COVID-19. We knew we needed to work together, and we did. Unfortunately, the Phase 4 stimulus has gone in a different direction. Speaker Pelosi has chosen to use this moment to write a wish list of liberal policies meant to divide the country, as not a single Republican was involved in developing this bill.”