State Health officials working to track down those infected with COVID-19, what to expect if you get a phone call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health officials are working to track down anyone who may be infected with COVID-19. The process is called contact tracing and officials say it is one way that is proven to help slow the spread of disease.
The Jefferson County Department of Health reports they make 20 to 40 calls and in-person visits per day.
“Contact tracing is kind of a cornerstone to public health work,” Dr. David Hicks, Jefferson County Department of Health said.
Contact tracing involves several questions including:
Have you traveled?
Where did you go when you traveled?
What did you do while traveling?
Who might you have encounter?
How you are feeling?
“We have massive databases and systems at public health and all of the information that we track is automatically reported to the CDC and that’s how they know all of the disease that’s out there in the United States,” Hicks said.
Hicks explained contact tracing is a process the state has used for years including with the COVID-19 pandemic. The health department has specialized staff for contact tracing, who Hicks said will also call your doctor to make sure you have received proper care.
The state is also exploring the use of new technology, like cellphone apps, that will send you an alert if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.
But the state has concerns about user privacy, according to Hicks.
“That doesn’t replace the human interaction that’s needed and have the sensitivity and confidentiality to get the job done,” Hicks said.
All the information the health department collects through contact tracing is confidential.
To keep up with demand of contact tracing during a pandemic, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the health department is using staff from the Infectious Disease and Outbreaks Division, TB Control, STD Division, HIV Division, Immunization Division, and our other public health divisions.
“We are [also] training public health students, medical students, and other pre-health students to perform contact tracing,” said Dr. Landers.
