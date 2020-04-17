Hoover men’s salon owner decides not to reopen right now

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover men’s salon was set to open Friday in defiance of a public health order to stay closed.
The owner of The Male Room told WBRC FOX6 News Wednesday if he did not open he would have to close and workers would lose their jobs. But at the last moment, he changed his mind.
Scott Farr said he does not want to lose his workers or business that’s why he was taking on the public health order. But he also did not want to cause any hardship on those workers and customers if he did open.
People lined up Friday to get inside The Male Room to get a haircut, including a ten year customer.
“I feel like it’s important to support local business. I’ve known those people for many years,” Scott Harris said.
Demonstrators from Birmingham barbershops also showed up to support the reopening.
“We are not opening today,” Farr said.
Farr said Hoover police warned his customers and employees could face up at $500 fines for violating the stay at home order.
“We decided rather than put our customers at risk of fine, our staff at risk of fine and revocation of their license, our business license we are going to agree to that,” Farr said.
Some of the employees at The Male Room told WBRC FOX6 News they need to work to make money for their families. “We are not getting anything from the government. I have been denied unemployment and we have no income to get by until we reopen,” Amey Key said.
Farr also said Congress should put more money in the payroll protection act to help him keep his employees.
“Get out of your high castle. Get back to work and do something about this crap,” Farr said.
Farr is hopeful Governor Ivey will lift the stay at home order soon and let people get back to work under safe restrictions.
Ivey is considering recommendations to open Alabama turned in Friday by the Small Business Commission.
