MainStreet Family Care offering lower cost visits for people who’ve recently lost insurance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - MainStreet Family Care is offering half-priced, self-pay visits for patients with no insurance during the month of April.
Starting Wednesday, April 1, 2020, MainStreet will offer $60 visits. These self-pay visits include triage, evaluation, in-house lab tests*, x-rays, basic procedures, and any medication administered during the visit. Covid-19 testing is not included in this cost, that is billed separately.
The company says they also have some medications like antibiotics in their Pre-Pak Pharmacy, which allows patients to purchase their prescriptions without insurance for around $15.
“With so many businesses forced to cut staff or close, we understand that many in Alabama are losing their job and also their insurance coverage,” said MainStreet’s CEO Sam Eskildsen. “We had to do something to help our friends and neighbors.”
MainStreet also offers TeleVisits to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
