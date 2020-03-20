Mercedes-Benz to temporarily halt production in response to coronavirus pandemic

VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes- Benz made the decision to temporarily halt production of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and vans beginning next week.
It will affect Tuscaloosa-area workers starting Monday, and it will last for two weeks.
The move, announced Friday, March 20, 2020, is a measure to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and to protect workers.
This is from the email sent to media:
Tuscaloosa/Charleston – Due to the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in North America, Mercedes-Benz has decided today to halt the majority of its local production as well as work in selected administrative departments. By taking this action, the company is following the recommendations of international, national and local authorities. The temporary halt applies to the Mercedes-Benz Tuscaloosa plant (Alabama) as well as to Mercedes-Benz Vans LLC, Charleston (South Carolina). It will start gradually next week, in Tuscaloosa beginning on Monday for an initial period of two weeks.
The employees’ health and safety has top priority at Mercedes-Benz. Therefore, the halt of production and administration as a measure to ensure this and to further contain the spread of the pandemic. Wherever essential work is necessary, the company will continue operations in coordination with the respective authorities. All appropriate precautions to prevent the infection of its employees will be taken.
The management is monitoring the situation constantly and will take further measures as required. Operations will be resumed when the situation improves.
