Mercedes-Benz to temporarily halt production in response to coronavirus pandemic

Tuscaloosa/Charleston – Due to the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in North America, Mercedes-Benz has decided today to halt the majority of its local production as well as work in selected administrative departments. By taking this action, the company is following the recommendations of international, national and local authorities. The temporary halt applies to the Mercedes-Benz Tuscaloosa plant (Alabama) as well as to Mercedes-Benz Vans LLC, Charleston (South Carolina). It will start gradually next week, in Tuscaloosa beginning on Monday for an initial period of two weeks.