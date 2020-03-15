How to seek care for other illnesses during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It's important to remember we're still in cold and flu season. We checked in with the experts at Main Street Family Care for advice on how you should seek care for everything else during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 we do not want you to come in to a clinic,” said Betsy Stewart with Main Street Family Urgent Care.
Stewart advised contacting the health department or using the drive-through testing sights for coronavirus concerns.
However, for everyone else, cold and flu season is still in full swing.
“Main Street Family Urgent Care is staying open 7 days a week to still treat the flu, the allergy symptoms. If someone needs stitches we want to be there to provide care,” said Stewart.
The clinic is also taking steps to not cross-contaminate visitors.
"Right now our protocol is anybody who comes into our clinic with an upper respiratory system will be provided a mask to be there in the waiting room,” said Stewart.
If someone is expected to have COVID-19 they will be asked to wait in their car until they can be tested, according to Stewart.
“Our staff is taking precautions. We have protective gear for them so that they are not spreading germs patient to patient,” said Stewart.
Telehealth is also a great option. You can see or speak to a doctor using your phone or computer without having to leave your home.
