Hoover police officer found dead in cruiser

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - An off-duty Hoover Police officer was found dead in the parking lot of The Hoover Police Operations building on Lorna Rd. Friday afternoon.
According to investigators, early indications suggest the officer took his own life.
“As a department and a family, we are deeply saddened by the tragic situation that occurred today. This is an incredibly sad and emotional time for everyone and it’s something that our department has never experienced before,” said Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis. “We ask for thoughts and prayers for the officer’s family and the entire Hoover Police Department during this extremely difficult time.”
The officers identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
