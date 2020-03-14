Homewood Bagel shop offering free meal to kids during school closures

By WBRC Staff | March 13, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 10:34 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Bagel Co. is offering a helping hand to the community after the Alabama Department of Education announced school closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The closure has some parents scrambling to figure out child care and how to provide additional meals for their children. In an effort to help, the local bagel company is offering free cereal breakfasts or PBJ lunches.

If the school closures have you concerned about your child not being able to eat breakfast or lunch bring them to Homewood Bagel for free cereal breakfasts or PBJ lunches. No questions asked. 💙

Posted by Homewood Bagel Company on Friday, March 13, 2020

According to officials, school closure will began March 19. Schools will reopen April 6.

