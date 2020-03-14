Homewood Bagel shop offering free meal to kids during school closures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Bagel Co. is offering a helping hand to the community after the Alabama Department of Education announced school closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The closure has some parents scrambling to figure out child care and how to provide additional meals for their children. In an effort to help, the local bagel company is offering free cereal breakfasts or PBJ lunches.
According to officials, school closure will began March 19. Schools will reopen April 6.
