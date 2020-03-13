Alabama schools closing over coronavirus concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - All public Alabama schools will be closed for two and a half weeks starting at the end of the school day Wednesday, March 18.
Governor Kay Ivey announced a state of emergency effective Friday, March 13, 2020. That state of emergency preceded the announcement that all public K-12 schools will close temporarily.
That’s a few days before spring breaks were going to start and one week after.
The move means students and staff will not report to schools during that time period.
Governor Kay Ivey says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to stop the potential spread of coronavirus. She said the safety and health of all Alabamians is paramount.
Dr. Eric Mackey, State Schools Superintendent, says state leaders will re-evaluate after the two and a half weeks in case other decisions need to be made.
Students who qualify for free or reduced lunches SHOULD still be able to get meals during the school closure. The State Superintendent says details are being worked out.
