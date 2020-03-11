Handwashing app reminds users to wash away germs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One app developer is trying to help people get into the habit of washing their hands more often.
Kona Farry’s new app, Wash Your Hands! is offered by Apple on the App store and gives users “gentle nudges to stop germs”
The app’s features allow users to:
• Customize how often you get reminder notifications.
• Choose what times of day you get reminder notifications.
• Start a handwashing timer and see just how long you should be scrubbing right from a reminder notification.
The apps release comes following the outbreak of COVID-19.
