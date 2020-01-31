Verner Elementary School is a learning lab for students with dyslexia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A teacher wanted kids in her small group class to read what’s on the card, sound it out and spell it. It’s one of the practices teachers at Verner Elementary School say helps their kids who are dyslexic.
“It allows them to use different multi-sensory techniques that help them in their reading,” explained Cate Nafe, one of several teachers using practices to help dyslexic students and others at Verner Elementary School.
Verner has been a Dyslexia Learning Lab school since the Fall. The school’s principal feels it’s made a difference for the students.
“We feel like a research based, systematic approach that has all the elements of phonics and phonemic awareness can address some of these difficulties,” says Beth Curtis.
Curtis said about 10% of her students have trouble reading. Not all of them are dyslexic, but the same teaching techniques are helping them improve, too.
“We want them to love learning and feel good about their success and this certainly giving them some of the tools they need.”
In late February, leaders from the region will visit Verner Elementary to see how some of the teaching techniques they use could be used in other schools.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.