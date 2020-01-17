Apartment maintenance man charged with raping a woman who has dementia

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 52-year-old apartment maintenance man is in the Blount County jail accused of raping a a 72-year-old resident who has dementia.
In court records, Oneonta Police investigators say the victim told them she allowed a man into her apartment after he knocked on the door on December 22.
The victim said she and the man watched television for some time, and he took her by the hand and led her to her bedroom. She then told the investigator the man laid her down on her bed and had intercourse with her.
Court records state the victim “expressed to the male her lack of desire to have intercourse with him because she said that it would hurt.”
After the intercourse investigators say the victim told them the man went outside to smoke, she went to the bathroom, and when she went to the door to let the man back in he was gone.
The victim said she couldn’t remember the man’s name, but she knew he worked as a maintenance man, and she knew they shared the same birthday. She said it’s how he often started conversations with her.
The victim was taken to St. Vincent’s Blount County ER and to the United Way Crisis Center. Evidence and her clothing were collected for forensics. A nurse’s report said abrasions were consistent with the act of intercourse.
A DHR Adult Protective Services Program case worker told investigators the victim suffers from dementia and memory dysfunction, and she is incapable of caring for herself.
After presenting evidence and an interview with police, Kip David Ferrell was arrested and charged with Rape in the First Degree.
Court records show Ferrell did admit to having intercourse with the victim.
He is charged with rape because the victim was deemed incapable of providing consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.
