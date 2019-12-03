People encouraged to get shots during National Influenza Vaccination Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week.
Doctors with the Centers for Disease Control established this week as a good time for people to get flu shots. The CDC established this week in 2005.
National Influenza Vaccination week runs from December 1 to December 7. It highlights the importance of getting flu shots through the holiday season.
Studies show that fewer people are getting flu shots after the month of November. This week is a reminder to people that its not too late to get a flu shot.
“This has been recognized by the CDC as a high influenza area. There’s a lot of activity for the flu,” according to Dr. Marcus Bell with Brookwood Hospital.
Flu season typically goes from October to March. If you get a shot now, it will take a few weeks to take effect, but in time for Christmas and New Year’s.
