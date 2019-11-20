Should you get the high dose flu shot?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Should you get a high dose flu shot?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the shots are intended for people 65 and older.
The reason is because as you age, your immune system typically doesn't work as well. The majority of flu related deaths are typically in this age group.
“Well I would talk to my regular physician and say is this high dose flu shot something that is right for me? Just go talk to your regular physician and get the benefits and what side effects it can have,” said Dr. Greg Ledbetter, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
