Riverchase Galleria announces new Thanksgiving shopping hours

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Riverchase Galleria has announced new hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
The Galleria will be opened from 2-8 p.m. on Thanksgiving then reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m. and remain open through 10 p.m. The mall will return to its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday following Black Friday.
The change in hours comes one year after a fatal officer-involved shooting at the mall. Emantic Bradford, Jr. was killed by a Hoover police officer during a chaotic situation that included 18-year-old Brian Wilson being shot. Erron Brown, 20, faces attempted murder charges for the shooting. In February, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall ruled the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bradford was justified.
