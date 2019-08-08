Bus driver shortage for Birmingham City Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Lisa Herring spent the morning on the first day of school visiting with students and teachers.
However, she says her day started much earlier than that.
“5:40 this morning, I was out with the first faces, outside of the parents, the first faces of the system. Just to say to them we know they are our start button,” said Herring.
She’s talking about Bus Drivers.
However, outside of the fences where dozens of buses park during the day, there is also a help wanted sign.
Right now the system says they are down 17 drivers.
“As I was out this morning, I had a teacher say thanks for the flexibility. I am both a school bus driver and a teacher. So her day is constructed in such a way that she can do both,” said Herring.
That’s just one of the creative things the system is doing.
"We’ve also had some volunteers, retired employees that come back out and say, until you can get someone we will help you,” said Herring. “It is a shortage. It is ours’ and we’re trying to target that. But I will also tell you we got children to school on time today.”
