Mountain Brook woman confronts burglar

The burglar was caught on security video. At first you see the man casing the house. After walking around, he eventually finds a rock and breaks one of the windows to get inside. Yancey was on the phone with her parents when she confronted the burglar. She first runs back to the laundry room with her dog and locks the door. “I was trying to hold it with my foot, to get off the phone with my parents and call the police immediately.” Yancey said.