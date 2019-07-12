WBRC FOX6 News hires Jason Mathews as next General Sales Manager

Jason currently serves as Gray Television’s Director of Business Development where he helps oversee various aspects of Local, National, Programmatic, and Digital sales for Gray’s 91 television markets. In his role, Jason brings over 10 years of sales experience to our team and clients. From print, broadcast television and digital marketing, Jason’s diverse background gives him a unique perspective that drives revenue results for both stations and local advertisers. In addition, Jason has had the privilege to work with thousands of clients across the country sharing proven tactics with advertisers on ways to navigate and excel in the ever-changing media landscape.