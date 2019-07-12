WBRC FOX6 News hires Jason Mathews as next General Sales Manager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the dominant news leader in Birmingham, Alabama, announced today the hiring of Jason Mathews as the station’s next General Sales Manager.
Jason currently serves as Gray Television’s Director of Business Development where he helps oversee various aspects of Local, National, Programmatic, and Digital sales for Gray’s 91 television markets. In his role, Jason brings over 10 years of sales experience to our team and clients. From print, broadcast television and digital marketing, Jason’s diverse background gives him a unique perspective that drives revenue results for both stations and local advertisers. In addition, Jason has had the privilege to work with thousands of clients across the country sharing proven tactics with advertisers on ways to navigate and excel in the ever-changing media landscape.
Prior to his Business Development role, Jason served as the Local Sales Manager at WBRC FOX6 News, where he successfully helped increase market share across all revenue lines. His proudest accomplishment at WBRC was his team’s consistent performance as one of the top producers in special initiative revenue and new business development across Raycom Media.
“Given Jason’s experience at both the station as a seller and Local Sales Manager and at Gray Corporate leading business development, he is the right person at the right time to reinvigorate our new business revenue,” said WBRC Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston. “His familiarity with the Birmingham market and our client base, will allow for a seamless integration back into WBRC FOX6 where he can quickly strengthen business relationships. His positive attitude, desire to win and boundless energy will serve our station and clients well. Exciting times!”
Jason is a graduate of Auburn University and resides in Birmingham with his wife, Leigh, and three children, Ava Hayes, Hollis, and Gaines.
