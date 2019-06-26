Behind the Front: Heat Exhaustion & Heatstroke

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You might get sick of the heat during the summer months, but you can also get sick BECAUSE of the heat too. Dr. Jason Junkins MD joins J-P Dice to discuss how the heat can send you to the hospital and the warning signs of heatstroke. Plus, what’s the #1 risk factor for heat exhaustion, and the importance of staying hydrated.
