Behind the Front: Heat Exhaustion & Heatstroke

Episode #64

Behind the Front: Heat Exhaustion & Heatstroke
What’s the number one risk factor for heat exhaustion? Dr. Jason Junkins MD joins J-P Dice to discuss the ways heat can make you sick, and what you can do to prevent it. (Source: Sebastian Posey)
By Sebastian Posey | June 26, 2019 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 10:27 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You might get sick of the heat during the summer months, but you can also get sick BECAUSE of the heat too. Dr. Jason Junkins MD joins J-P Dice to discuss how the heat can send you to the hospital and the warning signs of heatstroke. Plus, what’s the #1 risk factor for heat exhaustion, and the importance of staying hydrated.

Subscribe to Behind the Front

Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn | iHeartRadio

And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.