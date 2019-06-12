Abandoned cemetery situation close to resolution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drive by Cullman Memory Gardens and you might not notice the poor conditions.
After all, the grass is cut. Flowers are on graves. Even flags sit at the markers of veterans.
But if you look closer, specifically at the mausoleum on the hill, there is a different story to be told.
“I noticed I could see a light on the inside of the mausoleum,” said Ashley Mosley, whose grandparents are buried on the outside of the mausoleum.
That light, Mosley saw was in fact coming through a hole in the roof. Part of it now sits on the floor.
“Oh I squalled. It was just heartbreaking,” said Mosley about her reaction to seeing the conditions.
Mosley says she and others families are fed up with the situation.
WBRC first reported about the cemetery more than five years ago. The mausoleum was closed not long after by the state.
So why aren’t things getting fixed? Why isn’t someone being held responsible for the conditions?
“It’s been tied up in bankruptcy,” said State Representative Randall Shedd.
Shedd’s legislation, which was passed in 2016, is helping form the Cullman County Cemetery Board.
Shedd expects the bankruptcy issues to be worked out in the next 30 days. That would allow the cemetery board to take control of the property.
“Looks like there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
The board would essentially run Memory Gardens as a non-profit, and be responsible for cleaning up and maintaining it.
It will be made up of people who have loved ones buried at the cemetery.
"That would be great. I’m sure there are several family members who would love to help out. Just to make sure it’s kept up,” said Mosley.
