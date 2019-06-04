Man accused of attacking 2 people with sword in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Florida man has been arrested by Alabaster police on rape, sodomy, and other charges.
Police arrested 36-year-old Leland Crowell Arwine who they say sexually assaulted two women and attacked them with a sword.
Both women had to be treated at hospital.
Investigators say this happened at the victim’s home off Kensington Lane.
The two women were letting Arwine stay with them as a favor and one day when they returned home is when the abuse happened.
Arwine allegedly sexually assaulted one victim and attempted to sexually assault another. He also allegedly physically assaulted both victims with a sword. Both victims were treated at a local hospital for their injuries
According to our sister station in Florida, Arwine has an extensive criminal history in Florida and Michigan. According to their report, police in Parker, Fla. arrested Arwine in 2017 charging him with false imprisonment, attempted sexual battery, and felony battery.
According to arrest records, Arwine forced his way into a portable toilet the victim was using and attempted to rape her. Reports say Arwine slapped the victim and caused a head injury.
Arwine is in the Shelby County Jail on a $1.2 million bond.
