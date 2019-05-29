Major donor at odds with the University of Alabama over abortion law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama board of trustees will consider returning the most recent donation of $25.5 million to its largest donor.
Hugh Culverhouse Jr. has donated over $30 million to the University of Alabama, including a $21.5 million contribution to the university’s law school, currently named the Hugh F. Culverhouse School of Law.
In the weeks since Alabama signed the anti-abortion bill into law, Culverhouse has called for students to boycott the University of Alabama.
“I cannot stand by silently and allow my name to be associated with a state educational system that teaches students law that clearly conflicts with the United States Constitution and Federal law, and which promotes blatant discrimination,” Culverhouse said in a statement.
According to a statement from the University of Alabama system, Chancellor St. John has recommended that the board of trustees return all of Culverhouse’s most recent $25.5 million dollar donation and remove his namesake from the school of law.
