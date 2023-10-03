LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Former Helena Middle School teacher facing sodomy and sexual abuse charges, authorities say

Richard Bailey Granger
Richard Bailey Granger(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A former teacher at Helena Middle School is facing sexual abuse charges, according to the Helena Police Department.

Helena Police say on Dec. 5, 2022, a victim came forward to make a report concerning sexual abuse.

Detectives launched an investigation and named a suspect in the case, Richard Bailey Granger.

Granger had moved from Helena at the time of the investigation.

The Shelby County School District confirmed Granger was a teacher at Helena Middle School and resigned in July 2021, but authorities say the allegations did not have any relation to his time at the school.

Granger was indicted by a grand jury in August 2023 on two counts of Sodomy 1st and seven counts of Sexual Abuse 1.

Granger was arrested in Florida by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 2 on a Fugitive From Justice warrant connected to the grand jury indictments in Shelby County.

WJHG, WBRC’s sister station in Panama City Beach, Florida confirmed Granger was employed by Bay District Schools for the 2022-2023 school year but is no longer employed by them.

The full statement released to WJHG is as follows:

Granger is currently being held by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office until he is picked up by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
16-year-old charged with attempted murder after man shot in Pelham shopping center, police say
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Mark Anthony Johnson, 61, was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on I-59 South at I-20 South...
Man hit, killed standing outside his vehicle after crash ID’d

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy ousted as House speaker in dramatic vote as Democrats join with GOP critics to topple him
Police investigate homicide at Sylacauga housing community
Tips for Buying a Bottle of Wine
Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
16-year-old charged with attempted murder after man shot in Pelham shopping center, police say