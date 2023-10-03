Former Helena Middle School teacher facing sodomy and sexual abuse charges, authorities say

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A former teacher at Helena Middle School is facing sexual abuse charges, according to the Helena Police Department.

Helena Police say on Dec. 5, 2022, a victim came forward to make a report concerning sexual abuse.

Detectives launched an investigation and named a suspect in the case, Richard Bailey Granger.

Granger had moved from Helena at the time of the investigation.

The Shelby County School District confirmed Granger was a teacher at Helena Middle School and resigned in July 2021, but authorities say the allegations did not have any relation to his time at the school.

Granger was indicted by a grand jury in August 2023 on two counts of Sodomy 1st and seven counts of Sexual Abuse 1.

Granger was arrested in Florida by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 2 on a Fugitive From Justice warrant connected to the grand jury indictments in Shelby County.

WJHG, WBRC’s sister station in Panama City Beach, Florida confirmed Granger was employed by Bay District Schools for the 2022-2023 school year but is no longer employed by them.

The full statement released to WJHG is as follows:

“We are aware of the arrest of a former teacher in Alabama on some serious charges and want our community to know that while this person was employed by Bay District Schools for the 2022-2023 school year, he resigned at the end of that school year and is no longer employed by us.”

Granger is currently being held by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office until he is picked up by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

