How much more money you could see in your pocket with SNAP benefits growing in October

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Benefits for SNAP food stamps are going up in just a few days, and they are expected to climb about 3% for the next 12 months.

This will translate into an extra $34 a month per person. For many people, that extra money is much needed because increasing food prices. Inflation is still playing a huge factor in our economy right now.

On top of that, earlier this year SNAP Emergency allotments ended, meaning the extra $95 a month was gone.

While the 3% increase may not seem like a lot, policy analysts stress that for a family that is struggling every dollar counts.

“It can make the difference between feeding your kids lunch or not. It can make a huge difference. The average SNAP benefit is just $1.50, $1.75 per meal per day. It is not, most of us can not feed our families well on what SNAP recipients get,” said Alabama Arise Senior Policy Analyst Carol Gundlach.

Gundlach hopes that along with the increase in SNAP benefits that the lower grocery tax makes the next year easier on recipients. She also said that it is important to note the amount of money you can receive is based on your salary and the number of people in your home.

