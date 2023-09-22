On Your Side Safety Check: Auto thefts on the rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most of us depend on our cars to get us to work and everywhere to need to go. We’re On Your Side with a WBRC Safety Check to help secure your vehicle.

Auto thefts are up in the city of Birmingham nearly 16 percent. So far, police have investigated 1,187 auto thefts across the city. That’s compared to 1,025 compared to this time last year.

Specifically, car thefts are up 45 percent in BPD’s west precinct, which includes Midfield, Fairfield, Hueytown and Adamsville.

Experts say common sense goes a long way in securing your vehicle. They encourage drivers to make sure the doors are locked to activate audible theft systems. Other tips include parking in well-lit areas and installing a tracker or recovery system to show the car’s location if it is stolen.

WBRC reached out to BPD to learn more about the increase in auto thefts, so far they haven’t responded.

