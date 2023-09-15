Intruder shot during home invasion at Highland Lake in Blount Co.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call of attempted breaking and entering into a home in the Highland Lake area and County Road 29.

Police say Cody William Vaughn was attempting to break into multiple locations in and around the Sugar Land Lake area.

Deputies responded to the calls as they came out and were actively searching for Vaughn.

Police say Vaughn saw a citizen checking her mail. The woman noticed Vaughn walking on County Road 29, and decided to go back into her home. She said Vaughn began walking quickly toward her. She then ran into her house and locked the door. Vaughn came onto her front porch and attempted to enter her home. She called 911 and deputies responded immediately.

The woman’s husband returned home from work and arrived a few minutes before deputies. The husband found Vaughn had made entry into his personal vehicle. Police say he confronted Vaughn, not knowing that his wife had called 911 about the attempted break-in. When Vaughn turned to confront the homeowner, he had a gun. The homeowner then pulled out his own gun and shot Vaughn.

Police say just as the homeowner fired, a deputy pulled into the driveway. The deputy immediately began lifesaving measures on Vaughn until medics arrived and secured the scene. Investigators were notified and a Life Flight helicopter responded to transport Vaughn to UAB Hospital. He was pronounced dead on Sept. 14 at 9:42 p.m., and his body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time, with no charges expected to be filed in the future.

Authorities continue to investigate.

