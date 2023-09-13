LawCall
Samford football looks to bounce back with road trip to Auburn

No. 18 FCS-ranked Bulldogs will try to claim their first win in series history against the Tigers
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a lengthy weather delay and a tough 30-7 loss to Western Carolina last weekend, the Samford Bulldogs will try to bounce back in their penultimate non-conference game of the season on The Plains.

The first road game of the season featured a nearly six-hour lightning delay in a game where quarterback Michael Hiers threw for 315 yards and a touchdown. Samford hits the road once more in the all-Alabama affair, looking for the program’s first win over an SEC opponent since defeating Ole Miss in 1936.

Samford, with a 1-1 record on the early season, will treat the game against Auburn like a home game with the two schools being about two hours apart in distance. Players and staff will get the chance to sleep in their own beds before making the trip to Jordan Hare Stadium.

Plenty of local interest surrounding this matchup as the Bulldogs play for the upset and a chance to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.

“You don’t get to play in this type of atmosphere often, especially at Auburn, who has a tremendous atmosphere and only two hours down the road,” Samford head football coach Chris Hatcher said. “So, we’re excited about it, we’re looking forward to it. It’s a lot of fun, guys get on national TV, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

In 29 tries, Samford has yet to defeat Auburn but will try again come Saturday night at 6 p.m. when the Bulldogs and Tigers tee it up at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

