LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

A pair of Auburn bassmasters are reeling in the wins

Fishing duo of Tucker Smith and Hayden Marbut are coming off recently winning the Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship
Fishing duo of Tucker Smith and Hayden Marbut coming off recent Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Move over SEC football. Auburn students Hayden Marbut and Tucker Smith are catching titles on the water.

The pair of bassmasters recently won the Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship in August and are continuing to reel in the wins. These longtime friends went wire-to-wire on the final day of the tournament where the duo caught 18 pounds, capturing six pounds in the last hour and half to bring their three-day total to 53 pounds, 12 ounces.

It marks the duo’s second victory in the Bassmaster Championship event. Their first win was also in wire-to-wire fashion at the 2020 Bassmaster High School National Championship at Kentucky Lake. They both have won together at the high school level as well.

“It means a lot, especially because we go to school [at Auburn], so watching the football team, it’s been cool,” Smith said. “2010 was our last national championship in football. The fishing team has one, so we’ve been doing pretty good.”

Fishing upwards of about 250 days a year, Smith and Marbut are looking to grow their fishing careers and keep catching as many fish as they can.

“It’s crazy. I mean, the sport has really grown a lot in the last ten years,” Marbut said. “Fishing for Auburn, you see what our team has come to now, it’s pretty crazy.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Antonio Chauncey Ross
Antonio Ross, Alabama football walk-on, indicted on sodomy charge
Family and friends of ChaVeda Willis remember her life Monday afternoon.
‘It feels like a piece of my heart has been broken:’ Family and friends remember mother shot, killed outside Birmingham restaurant
Off-duty UAB officer killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in McCalla

Latest News

Bulldogs eye a SoCon title defense and a return to the playoffs
Samford football looks to bounce back with road trip to Auburn
Bulldogs honor Head Coach Todd Yelton’s late wife.
Samford women’s soccer wins in annual Shauna’s House Game
Antonio Chauncey Ross
Antonio Ross, Alabama football walk-on, indicted on sodomy charge
Crimson Tide aim to correct mistakes from Texas ahead of SEC play
No. 10 Alabama looks to bounce back with upcoming game against USF