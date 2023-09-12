LawCall
Auburn prepares for homecoming weekend against Samford

Tigers look to make it three straight wins to begin the season
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn is off to a nice 2-0 start to begin the college football season after grabbing a late 14-10 win against Cal on the west coast this past Saturday. It marks the Tigers’ first win in the Golden State in four tries.

Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze took to the podium late Monday morning following this weekend’s game to give opening remarks ahead of the upcoming game against Samford. Freeze credited the defense and mentioned how the defensive unit continues to find ways to get the Tigers out of trouble.

When it comes to the series history with Samford, Auburn has never lost to the Bulldogs with the latest matchup coming back in 2019 when the Tigers blew out Samford, 52-0. Freeze understands the season is only going to get more challenging as there will be plenty of local interest with the Bulldogs paying a visit to The Plains.

“Did we improve from week one to week two? Absolutely,” Freeze said. “Now, are we fixed yet and ready to say we’re going to dominate and hold every opponent to 10 points? I’d like to say that, but that’s not accurate. We got to keep working because tougher tests are coming.”

Kickoff between Samford and Auburn at Jordan Hare Stadium is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

