Crimson Tide preparing for pivotal matchup against Texas

By Jake Stansell and WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the most anticipated college football matchups in week two is taking place in Tuscaloosa this weekend.

It’s a battle of AP top 15 teams with #11 ranked Texas coming to Bryant-Denny to face the #3 ranked Crimson Tide. It’s the first time Texas has visited Tuscaloosa since... 1902!

This year will be the first regular season meeting between the two with both teams ranked. The Tide defeated the Longhorns in a close game last season 20-19.

“This is one of the reasons you come play college football, for moments like this,” stated Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. We know we have a tough matchup this week and we’re excited.”

“This is going to be a good barometer for us to, you know, find out where we are as a team,” said Nick Saban.

It will be a big weekend in Tuscaloosa aided by a visit from ESPN’s College Gameday. A packed crowd is expected as the Tide and Longhorns kickoff Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

