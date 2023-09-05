National Preparedness Month highlights the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -September is National Preparedness Month, a month dedicated to making sure you and your family are prepared for any disaster or emergency that may hit.

This year’s theme for National Preparedness Month is “Take Control in 1, 2, 3.” The campaign will focus on preparing older adults for disasters. Older adults can face more significant risks when a disaster hits, especially if they live alone, are low-income, have a disability, or live in a rural area.

By 2035, the U.S. Census Bureau projects that there will be more Americans over the age of 65 than under the age of 18. Over the next decade, it is imperative that the growing older adult population become more aware of their risks and better prepared for them.

Learn more about National Preparedness Month and how you can prepare at www.ready.gov.

