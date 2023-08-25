Donaldson Correctional Facility mental health worker arrested on contraband charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division announced the arrest of a mental health worker at the Donaldson Correctional Facility.

Jasmonique Ware, an employee at Donaldson Correctional Facility, was arrested August 24 for attempting to promote contraband.

Ware and her belongings were searched by correctional officers where they found two packages on her person and another plastic bag with an unknown substance in it under the food in her bag. The two packages on herself contained five clear bags of marijuana and two clear bags of what is believed to be methamphetamine.

Ware was interviewed by the Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) and was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of marijuana I, and promoting prison contraband II. Ware was then transported to the Jefferson County Bessemer Jail.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Ware is an employee of YesCare, a health care service provider for the ADOC.

At this time, an investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be added to the case. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

