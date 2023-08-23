Alabama’s Nick Dunlap talks win at U.S. Amateur Championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Huntsville native and University of Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap made history this past Sunday at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship at the Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado, joining Woods as the only two golfers to win both the U.S. Junior and U.S. Amateur titles.

Dunlap experienced a rough start to the tournament finishing five over par. His caddie, Jeff Curl, wrote something on his yardage card for Dunlap to read to the effect of, “This can be an amazing story, if you let it happen.”

In front of some of his fellow Crimson Tide teammates, Dunlap made it happen, scoring 12 birdies on Championship Sunday, defeating Pittsburgh native Neal Shipley to make golf history.

“The success is great, and I don’t do it for the fame, I don’t do it for the popularity, that’s not why I play golf,” Dunlap said. “I’ve talked to Brett McCabe, who’s a sports psychologist, a lot in Birmingham, and I’ve worked with him for a long time.”

“We’ve had a lot of talks, especially throughout this week and then after, kind of what’s next. How can I put my mindset and keep myself from not being satisfied and continue to be hungry.”

The amateur win sends Dunlap to the Master’s, U.S. Open and British Open next year. Dunlap is also set to head to St. Andrews, Scotland, to represent Team USA in the Walker Cup from Sept. 2-3.

