WBRC FOX6 News announces anchor changes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today several anchor changes to its lineup that will impact its early evening and late evening newscasts.

Brittany Dionne, who has been with the station for four years as a late evening news reporter and weekend evening anchor, will join Steve Crocker on the anchor desk weeknights on First at 9 and WBRC FOX6 News at 10.

Jonathan Hardison will transition from WBRC’s late evening newscast to the station’s early evening newscasts, Live at 5 and 6 On Your Side. With this role, Jonathan will have the opportunity to focus more time on investigative reporting, like his deep dive into Birmingham Water Works, Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, and more.

Lauren Harksen, one of the station’s evening and weekend reporters, will serve as the sole anchor for the late evening newscasts on Saturdays and will join Josh Gauntt to co-anchor the late evening newscasts on Sundays.

“WBRC’s anchors serve as dynamic chief journalists. Each of them is passionate about journalism. I am proud of their steadfast commitment to impactful journalism and look forward to the new opportunities each will have to serve in their new positions,” said Shannon Isbell, WBRC News Director.

Brittany Dionne joined the WBRC FOX6 News team in February of 2019 as a Weekend Evening Anchor after serving as a reporter and anchor for in Jacksonville, FL. Brittany began her journalism career in Columbus, GA at ABC/FOX affiliate WTVM News Leader 9.

Jonathan Hardison worked in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana, before joining the WBRC FOX6 News team in October 2007. From the time he was five years old, Jonathan has known he wanted to be a journalist and considers it a privilege to be working as part of the best and most-watched news team in Alabama.

Lauren Harksen has been working with the WBRC FOX6 News team since March of 2022 as a Multimedia Journalist. Lauren previously worked in Huntsville for over three years. While there, she worked as a weekend morning anchor, reporter/multimedia journalist, television producer, and digital producer.

The transition of the anchor lineup changes will be complete by the end of August.

