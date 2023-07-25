Northport man arrested for possession of homemade bomb

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of a homemade destructive device.

Records show 27-year-old Briar Wilson was found in possession of a spray painted 16 oz mason jar, Tannerite nails and staples.

Wilson was also found in possession of a loaded AR-15 rifle.

He is now being charged with possession of a manufactured destructive device.

Wilson was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

