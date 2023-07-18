LawCall
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey kicks off SEC Media Days, talks future of the conference

SEC Commissioner announces next year’s SEC Media Days will be held in Dallas
By Jake Stansell
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBRC) - We can almost count on one hand how many weeks until the new college football season. But before we’ve even kicked off the 2023 season, there has been plenty of excitement to go around talking about next year.

With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference (SEC), a new playoff format to even tougher schedules, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey coins the direction of this conference to that of a “super conference.”

“My view is we know who we are, we’re comfortable as a league, we’re focused on our growth to 16, we’ve restored rivalries, we’re geographically contiguous with the right kind of philosophical alignment, and we can stay at that level of super conference,” Sankey said on day one of SEC Media Days.

It may just mean more in the SEC as the conference grows to 16 total teams in 2024 and a new 12-team playoff format following this season to allow more teams a chance at a national title, but still much to unfold. Auburn looks to rebuild on The Plains under the new leadership of Hugh Freeze, while Alabama works to find who will start at quarterback come September 2 against Middle Tennessee.

Sankey also mentioned how the league is working to extend the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. But the conference is wasting no time with its newest members as next year’s SEC Media Days will be held in Dallas.

