Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday will be Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday will take place during the third weekend of July.

The state waives its four percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 325 cities and counties throughout Alabama will also waive their local taxes. In some areas, the savings will be as high as 10 percent. Click here to see this year’s participating cities and counties list to determine if your local communities are participating.

Exempt items include:

Clothing priced at $100 or less per article

School supplies valued at $50 or less per item

Books that cost $30 or less per book

Tablets, laptops, computers, and printers with a selling price of $750 or less

For a full list of eligible and noneligible items, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.