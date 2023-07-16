LawCall
Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday

The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday...
The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday will take place during the third weekend of July.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 12 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday will be Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday will take place during the third weekend of July.

The state waives its four percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 325 cities and counties throughout Alabama will also waive their local taxes. In some areas, the savings will be as high as 10 percent. Click here to see this year’s participating cities and counties list to determine if your local communities are participating.

Exempt items include:

  • Clothing priced at $100 or less per article
  • School supplies valued at $50 or less per item
  • Books that cost $30 or less per book
  • Tablets, laptops, computers, and printers with a selling price of $750 or less

For a full list of eligible and noneligible items, click here.

